USC Softball Earns NCAA Tournament Bid

COLUMBIA, SC - On Sunday night the South Carolina Gamecocks find out they will be going to the NCAA Tournament for the fifth year in a row under head coach Beverly Smith.

The Gamecocks will be in the Tucson Regional. They will open the tournament against Saint Francis of Pennsylvania who are making their first NCAA tournament appearance. Saint Francis won 48 games this season and are the Northeastern Conference Champions.

USC finished 32-23 this season and are ranked 23 in the ESPN.com/USA Softball rankings. They have victories over top 25 teams which include Auburn, Florida State, Georgia, Alabama and Tennessee. Those five teams are also in the top 16 of the NCAA tournament.

This will be the 20th time the Gamecocks will be in the big dance.

South Carolina is in the same region as New Mexico State and number two seed Arizona. The opening regional is a four team double elimination format.

South Carolina is a part of history as well. For the first time all 13 SEC teams will be in the NCAA tournament.

USC vs Saint Francis is set for 7 pm on ESPN this Friday night. The College Word Series will be in Oklahoma City

