USC Softball Earns NCAA Tournament Bid

COLUMBIA, SC - On Sunday night the South Carolina Gamecocks find out they will be going to the NCAA Tournament for the fifth year in a row under head coach Beverly Smith.
The Gamecocks will be in the Tucson Regional. They will open the tournament against Saint Francis of Pennsylvania who are making their first NCAA tournament appearance. Saint Francis won 48 games this season and are the Northeastern Conference Champions.
USC finished 32-23 this season and are ranked 23 in the ESPN.com/USA Softball rankings. They have victories over top 25 teams which include Auburn, Florida State, Georgia, Alabama and Tennessee. Those five teams are also in the top 16 of the NCAA tournament.
This will be the 20th time the Gamecocks will be in the big dance.
© 2017 WLTX-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs