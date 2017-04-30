USC Softball Ends Drought In Georgia

(Photo: Cook, Joseph)

ATHENS, GA - The South Carolina softball team defeats Georgia 6-2 on the road on Sunday and clinch the series win. It's the first time since 2001 that the Gamecocks won a series in Athens, Georgia.

Mackenize Boesel and Krystan White both had 2 rbis in the win. Jessica Elliott picked up the win in the pitching circle for South Carolina. She allowed just two hits in four scoreless innings of work.

USC hosts LSU for their season finale next weekend.

