USC Softball Ends Year As A Top 25 Team

COLUMBIA, SC - For the first time in 10 years the South Carolina softball team gets a spot in the final national rankings. The Gamecocks came in at number 25 in the National Fastpitch Coaches Association/USA Today Poll on Tuesday.
USC finished 34-25 and made it to the Tucson Region Final this season.
This is also the first time Carolina appears in a final national ranking under head coach Beverly Smith.
© 2017 WLTX-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs