USC Softball Ends Year As A Top 25 Team

(Photo: Cook, Joseph)

COLUMBIA, SC - For the first time in 10 years the South Carolina softball team gets a spot in the final national rankings. The Gamecocks came in at number 25 in the National Fastpitch Coaches Association/USA Today Poll on Tuesday.

USC finished 34-25 and made it to the Tucson Region Final this season.

This is also the first time Carolina appears in a final national ranking under head coach Beverly Smith.

