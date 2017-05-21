USC Softball Falls In NCAA Region Final

(Photo: SEC Network, Custom)

TUCSON, AZ - It was deja vu for South Carolina as they were shutout for the second time against Arizona in the Tucson, Arizona Regional.

The Gamecocks went up against the number two seed Arizona with a Super Regional berth on the line on Sunday night. It was close early just their first meeting on Saturday. In that game South Carolina lost 5-0 but it was 1-0 through four innings.

South Carolina was good defensively starting with a double play to back up pitcher Nickie Blue.

It was all zeroes in the top of third but Arizona hits a home run. Mandie Perez two run shot gives the Wildcats a 2-0 advantage.

USC got seven hits in this one. They were held to just one hit in that first meeting with the Wildcats. But Saturday night the Gamecocks couldn't reach home plate despite being in scoring position multiple times.

The defense was there but the offense couldn't quite come around for South Carolina but on the other hand Arizona steadily increased their lead and they would go on to win 9-0.

The Gamecocks season ends with a 34-25 record and they third regional final appearance in five years.

South Carolina could be poised for another 30 plus win season next year. They do lose six seniors but freshmen Mackenize Boesel and Cayla Drotar contributed greatly this season.

Head coach Beverly Smith will have an experienced team coming back with seven seniors slated to be on the roster next season.

© 2017 WLTX-TV