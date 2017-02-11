USC Softball Records Third Straight Shutout

(Photo: Cook, Joseph)

COLUMBIA, SC - The Gamecocks softball team were out on Beckham Field for the second day of the Carolina Classic this afternoon. After winning two games on opening day they went up against the Lancers of Longwood.

Nickie Blue got the start and she delivered in what would be a tight game. She pitched a complete game with three hits and five strikeouts.

Longwood and South Carolina battled deep into this game with a 0-0 score. However USC scores on a throwing error in the bottom of the ninth. Tiara Duffy scored the winning run and USC is 3-0 to start the year with three straight shutouts.

The Gamecocks play Presbyterian and Charlotte tomorrow starting at 1230 pm ET to wrap up the Carolina Classic.

