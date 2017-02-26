USC Softball Stays Unbeaten At Home

(Photo: Cook, Joseph)

COLUMBIA, SC - The South Carolina softball team went up against the College of Charleston Sunday afternoon at Beckham field.

Nickie Blue got the start for USC but she got ruffed up early on as the Cougars got three hits in the first inning. Charleston had a 2-0 lead after one.

But the USC defense shut the door as Kaylea Snaer snared a base hit right out of the air to get an out for South Carolina. The Gamecocks would feed off their defense as Tiara Duffy would bring home Kennedy Clark in the third inning.

South Carolina would score 8 unanswered and they win 8-2 over Charleston.

The Gamecocks are 12-2 and 9-0 at home. They host Winthrop on Tuesday for a double header.

