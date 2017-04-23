USC Softball Upsets No.7 Auburn

(Photo: Cook, Joseph)

COLUMBIA, SC - You might want to call the Gamecock softball team giant killers after what they did this afternoon. Over at Beckham Field the South Carolina Gamecocks faced the Auburn Tigers in their series finale.

USC had been shutout in this series after two games but not today. In the bottom of the third Victoria Williams ends the scoring drought with a double that brings home two Gamecocks and USC had their first lead of the series 2-0.

Jessica Elliott and Nickie Blue combined for a shutout and allowed just two hits as USC wins 3-0 upsetting No.7 Auburn.

With the victory the Gamecocks have four wins over top 12 teams this year. Next up for USC (28-20) is a road series at Georgia this Friday.

