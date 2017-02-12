USC Softball Wins On Walk Off

The Gamecock softball team wrapped up the Carolina Classic on Sunday afternoon on Beckham Field. The Gamecocks were able to win their their finale they went against the Charlotte 49ers in their last at bat.

The 9ers were up 1-0 after 6 innings as Haley Wiseman was on pace for a no hitter.

But USC got their first and only two hits of the game in their final at bat. Kenzi Maguire got one of those two hits during the rally with a bloop single to left field. They loaded the bases with 1 out in the bottom of the seventh and Charlotte walked the tying run.

Then Mackenize Boesel brings home Kennedy Clark on a walk off fielder's choice

COLUMBIA, SC -