USC Sprinter Sets World's Best 200M Time

CLEMSON, SC - Senior USC sprinter Ncincilili Titi has set the bar for the entire world in the 200 meter dash.

Over the weekend at the Clemson Invitational he ran 20.45 seconds to win the indoor 200 meter event. That time is the best in world this season. It is also the second best indoor time ran by an African sprinter in world history.

Titi was just seven tenths of second from setting the USC program record as well.He's not the the only one turning heads at meets this season.

On the women's side Jordan Fields is ranked second in the country in the women's high jump (6-0, 3/4) to lead a USC women's team that is ranked 19th in the country.

Tye Williams set the program record in the high jump (7-2 1/2) in the first meet of the year and he is currently 8th in the nation in the event.

The six-time All-American will lead the Gamecocks into the Columbia Challenge in New York this weekend.

