USC Stands In The Way Of UConn's Historic Streak

(Photo: GettyImages)

COLUMBIA, SC - 99 straight wins is something so mind-boggling in sports. Anything can happen in a game and yet the UConn Huskies have found a way to win 99 times. But what about 100?

That's where the South Carolina Gamecocks come in. Their motto has been 100 this season and the Huskies want their 100th win in a row. This might be the most anticipated matchup in women's college basketball this season. Both teams are projected to be in the Final Four in Dallas. So maybe this won't be the last time the Gamecocks play the Huskies.

USC comes to Storrs, Ct having won 9 of their last 10 including 3 straight. In 2015 USC lost by 25 in Storrs but last year it was a 12 point win for UConn at the CLA. South Carolina is closing the gap a bit and they believe they can stop this incredible streak from the Huskies.

"We got a good team we're taking up there. I believe in them. I believe that we can win the basketball game," USC head coach Dawn Staley said.

Staley is 0-4 against Geno Auriemma. This road game will be more difficult than others but she's confident the Gamecocks can overcome that.

"I just feel like we just need to stay in character, we need to stay organized and we need to communicate. Because it's a tough environment that's hard to hear so the more that we're on the same page, the better organized we are, the better chance we give ourselves to win the game."

A win would be monumental for the South Carolina program and it could put them in national championship conversation not just the Final Four.

The defense of South Carolina is one of the best in country. In fact it's 13th overall allowing just under 55 points per game. The defense is anchored by the SEC's third best shot blocker in A'ja Wilson. She's also averaging 17 points per game and 18.3 in her last 3 games.

Gamecocks forward A'ja Wilson (22) drives to the basket past Jacksonville Dolphins forward Christin Mercer (21) (Photo: Jeff Blake, USA TODAY Sports)

"I feel like we match up with them pretty well. I feel like we have a similar team in things. We just got a little bit more height," Wilson said. "But between us we just have to be very disciplined. I feel like that's both teams. Uconn is a very disciplined team and coach (Dawn Staley) is getting us to be disciplined this whole season."

Alaina Coates has also been playing great and they'll need her to continue to control the glass. Coates leads the SEC with 11.5 rebounds per game. UConn's top two rebounders in Gabby Williams and Napheesa Collier bring in 8.7 and 8.4.

But like we've seen most of the year the Huskies may go into a zone defense to deny Wilson and Coates the chance to dominate inside. That's where USC's guards will need to make plays for themselves and others.

This is the kind of game where transfer guards Kaela Davis and Allisha Gray will need show that there are some of the best two-way perimeter players in the country.

Can't forget about the point guard play from freshman Tyasha Harris and Bianca Cuevas-Moore. Their ability to control the ball and dictate pace will be key in this affair. Harris has shown the ability to manage a game with 3.8 assists per game which is 9th best in the SEC. Cuevas-Moore can provide a scoring punch (8.4 ppg, 39% three point shooting) off the bench. She can spark a run and hit clutch bucket when needed for the Gamecocks.

Tip-off is 9 pm on ESPN2 for Big Monday. There will also be a USC watch party at Wild Wing Cafe In the Vista at 8:30 pm. Former Gamecock players will be on hand hosting the watch party and there will be raffles and giveaways as well.

(© 2017 WLTX)