USC Star Hits Half-Court Shot While Sitting Down

(Photo: USC Women's Basketball Twitter)

Storrs, CT (WLTX) - University of South Carolina star Alaina Coates made a half-court shot during a pre-game shootaround before Monday night's game against UConn.

Not impressed yet? How about if we added that she made it while sitting down.

The school posted a video of the impressive shot on their Twitter account. In in, Coates, the team's star center, can be sitting at half-court. She then hurls the ball at the hoop, and it swished through.

One of her teammates rushed to congratulate her as the handful of people in the gym cheered.

The sixth-ranked Gamecocks take on the number one Huskies at 9 p.m. UConn will be going for the 100th win in a row.

