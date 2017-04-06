USC Star Sindarius Thornwell Shows He Can Pitch Too

Sindarius Thornwell throws a pitch on April 7, 2017. (Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - South Carolina Gamecocks basketball star Sindarius Thornwell is great at sinking shots and dunking baskets. But he's not too bad with a baseball in his hands either.

At Founders Park Thursday night, the SEC Player of the Year threw out the ceremonial first pitch before USC's baseball game against Vanderbilt. With a short windup, Thornwell delivered it right in the glove of the catcher.

The senior guard just led the Gamecocks' men's basketball team to its first-ever Final Four.

The Lancaster native is spending some final time in Columbia before eventually preparing for the NBA Draft.

Saturday, USC women's basketball coach Dawn Staley will get her chance to throw out the first pitch.

