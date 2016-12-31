(Photo: Cook, Joseph)

COLUMBIA, SC (WLTX) - New Year's Day will be the beginning of a new year and a new season for South Carolina's women's basketball team. They open their SEC schedule with Alabama tomorrow at home in Colonial Life Arena.

No.6 USC will be hosting a hot Alabama team that is riding a 12 game winning streak. They are also holding opponents around 52 points per game.

Dawn Staley and the Gamecocks, who haven't lost to the Crimson Tide in her tenure, have already been through a tough non-conference schedule which featured three wins over top 10 teams. They feel prepared to go into another season of SEC play despite being in the crosshairs of their opponents.

"I do feel like that sometimes we have a target on our back. Everybody's going to come out and play their best game against us," USC junior forward A'ja Wilson said. Wilson leads the Gamecocks in scoring averaging 16.4 points per game. "So now we have to go out and play our best and just do us every night."

South Carolina has won the last two SEC titles and could be position for their third in a row. Not only will the Gamecocks have to contend with Alabama on Sunday but No.5 Mississippi State will also challenge USC for league supremacy.

"What we've been able to do the past few seasons in our league forces teams to want to beat us and take us down but it's the cards we've been dealt. We've had very good success in our league and I hope we continue that," South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley said following the team's New Year's Eve practice. "We have the great players to follow up what we've done in the past but nothing is going to be given to us"

Tip-off is at 2 pm ET in the CLA.