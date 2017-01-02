USC, Texas A&M Game to Be Broadcast on WLTX

South Carolina Gamecocks forward Sedee Keita (24) dunks. (Photo: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - The South Carolina men's basketball team will be on WLTX this weekend, as they take on Texas A&M in an SEC showdown.

The Gamecocks and the Aggies will tip off at 1:30 p.m. at the Colonial Life Arena, a game that's part of the CBS's national college basketball coverage.

USC (10-3) is coming off a 70-54 loss over the weekend to Memphis. Texas A&M (8-4) lost their last game as well, a 73-63 defeat to Tennessee in their SEC opener.

The Gamecocks will be getting a boost this week, however: leading scoring and rebounder Sindarius Thornwell is returning to action Wednesday following a month-long suspension.