USC, Texas A&M Game to Be Broadcast on WLTX

wltx 11:17 AM. EST January 02, 2017

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - The South Carolina men's basketball team will be on WLTX this weekend, as they take on Texas A&M in an SEC showdown.

The Gamecocks and the Aggies will tip off at 1:30 p.m. at the Colonial Life Arena, a game that's part of the CBS's national college basketball coverage.

USC (10-3) is coming off a 70-54 loss over the weekend to Memphis. Texas A&M (8-4) lost their last game as well, a 73-63 defeat to Tennessee in their SEC opener. 

The Gamecocks will be getting a boost this week, however: leading scoring and rebounder Sindarius Thornwell is returning to action Wednesday following a month-long suspension.


