Weather

Tornado Watch Issued for Most of the Midlands Until 9 PM

Usc-Gamecocks

USC Championship Party Moved to 8 PM Tonight Due to Weather

Local

Districts, Schools Cancel After School Activities Due to Storms

Usc-Gamecocks

CHAMPS!! Gamecocks Win First-Ever National Title

Usc-Gamecocks

Dawn Staley to Get 10 USC Flags that Flew Over State House

Usc-Gamecocks

Darius Rucker Says 'Big Ups to the Lady Gamecocks' During Country Awards

HEADLINES

Updated 11:56 PM. EDT

    RIGHT NOW WEATHER
    Columbia, SC
    2 PM
    75°
    8 PM
    70°
    2 AM
    68°
    8 AM
    64°