CHAMPS!! Gamecocks Win First-Ever National Title
Updated 11:56 PM. EDT
USC Fans Jump In the Fountain to Celebrate Win Once again, the party was at the fountain.
- 14 hours ago
Storms take Aim at Alabama After Killing 2 in Louisiana Powerful storms that killed two in Louisiana took aim at Alabama and other parts of the Southeast on Monday, bringing strong winds and heavy rains to the region.
- 8 hours ago
PHOTOS: USC Celebrates National Title! The University of South Carolina's Women's Basketball Team won their first-ever national championship after defeating Mississippi State 67-55 Sunday night in Dallas. Experience the action and the thrill of victory in photos from the National Championship game at American Airlines Center in Dallas Sunday night.
- 11 hours ago
Ford recalling 52,000 trucks because they may move in parkFord recalling 52,000 trucks because they may move in park
- 6 hours ago
The National Title Shirts are Already Here The South Carolina Gamecocks' national championship shirts are already on sale.
- 14 hours ago
USC's Alaina Coates Calls Out ESPN Comments About Her South Carolina center Alaina Coates took to Twitter just moments before the start of Sunday night's women's championship game to clear things up about why she's not with the team.
- 11 hours ago
Best Bluetooth deal we've ever seen: $15Best Bluetooth deal we've ever seen: $15 The best Bluetooth bargain we've ever seen is a gadget from CES!
- 4 hours ago
'Bama bar apologizes over Deshaun Watson confrontation'Bama bar apologizes over Deshaun Watson confrontation
- 1 day ago
Tim Tebow Gets First Taste of Fireflies FansTim Tebow Gets First Taste of Fireflies Fans
- 3 hours ago
WLTX Bracket Battle: Check Here to See Where You Stand!WLTX Bracket Battle: Check Here to See Where You Stand!
USC to Hold Party for National Champs at 4PM Today South Carolina President Harris Pastides says there will be a celebration Monday afternoon for the national champion women's basketball team.
- 12 hours ago
Midlands at 'Enhanced' Risk for Severe Storms Today Severe weather is possible today.
- 3 hours ago
-
2:17 p.m. Tornado Watch
-
1 mins ago 2:17 p.m.
-
1 mins ago 2:17 p.m.
-
10 mins ago 2:08 p.m.
Tornado Watch Issued for Most of the Midlands Until 9 PM
-
3 mins ago 2:14 p.m.
Districts, Schools Cancel After School Activities Due to Storms
-
31 mins ago 1:47 p.m.
Special Weather Statement
-
31 mins ago 1:47 p.m.
Special Weather Statement
-
1 hour ago 1:00 p.m.
USC Championship Party Moved to 8 PM Tonight Due to Weather
-
1 hour ago 12:47 p.m.
Dawn Staley to Get 10 USC Flags that Flew Over State House
-
2 hour ago 12:11 p.m.
Special Weather Statement
-
3 hour ago 11:11 a.m.
Midlands at 'Enhanced' Risk for Severe Storms Today
-
4 hour ago 10:46 a.m.
Tim Tebow Gets First Taste of Fireflies Fans
-
4 hour ago 10:29 a.m.
Ten dead after explosion rocks Russian subway train
-
4 hour ago 10:04 a.m.
10 Dead After Explosion Rocks Subway Train in Russia
-
4 hour ago 9:56 a.m.
Hunt's chili kits recalled over possible salmonella contamination
-
5 hour ago 9:39 a.m.
Best Bluetooth deal we've ever seen: $15
-
-
6 hour ago 8:17 a.m.
Ford recalling 52,000 trucks because they may move in park
-
-
-
8 hour ago 6:13 a.m.
Storms take Aim at Alabama After Killing 2 in Louisiana
-
3:59 a.m. Lake Wind Advisory
Lake Wind Advisory
-
10 hour ago 3:59 a.m.
Lake Wind Advisory
-
10 hour ago 3:59 a.m.
Lake Wind Advisory
-
3:59 a.m. Lake Wind Advisory
Lake Wind Advisory