USC to Kick Off Football Season at 3 p.m. on National TV

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - The Gamecocks football team will kick off their season against NC State at 3 p.m. up in Charlotte, South Carolina officials announced Thursday.

That contest will be held on Saturday, September 2 at Bank of America Stadium. It will be televised nationally on ESPN.

The date, opponent, and location were already known, but this is the first time we've heard what time and channel the game will take place.

The Gamecocks lead the all-time series against the Wolfpack by a slim 27-26-4 margin, with wins over the team in each of the last two meetings, a 34-0 victory in Columbia in 2008 and a 7-3 win in Raleigh in 2009.

The game continues a recent trend of USC beginning the season up in Charlotte. In 2015, they beat North Carolina 17-13 to start that year off, and in 2011, they blew out East Carolina 56-37 on their way to an 11 win season.

Seats are available to be reserved in all price levels, ranging from $80 to $245. Priority reservations will be taken until July 7, but anyone can request tickets and their order will be filled.

