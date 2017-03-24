USC's Elite 8 Game to Be Broadcast on WLTX

(Photo: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - You'll be able to watch South Carolina's game in the Elite 8 of the NCAA tournament on CBS/WLTX.

We'll have coverage of the game, which is set to tip at 2:20 p.m.

South Carolina earned their spot in the next round with a 70-50 win over Baylor Friday night at Madison Square Garden in New York. Related Coverage: USC Blows Out Baylor to Get to Elite 8

© 2017 WLTX-TV