USC's Elite 8 Game to Be Broadcast on WLTX

wltx 11:17 PM. EDT March 24, 2017

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - You'll be able to watch South Carolina's game in the Elite 8 of the NCAA tournament on CBS/WLTX. 

We'll have coverage of the game, which is set to tip at 2:20 p.m. 

South Carolina earned their spot in the next round with a 70-50 win over Baylor Friday night at Madison Square Garden in New York.  Related Coverage: USC Blows Out Baylor to Get to Elite 8 

 

 

 

