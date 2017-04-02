USC to Hold Party for National Champs at 4PM Monday

(Photo: USA TODAY Sports)

Columbia, SC(WLTX) - South Carolina President Harris Pastides says there will be a celebration Monday afternoon for the national champion women's basketball team.

Pastides tweeted Sunday night that the celebration will take place at 4 PM at the Colonial Life Arena.

He added, "you won't need an excuse from your professors!"

Doors open at 3 p.m.

Coach Dawn Staley and members from the national championship Gamecocks as well as Pastides and Athletics Director Ray Tanner will take part in the ceremonies.

The Gamecock women's basketball team captured its first national championship and the seventh in school history Sunday night, with a 67-55 win over Mississippi State in Dallas, Texas.

South Carolina reached the Final Four in both men's and women's basketball, marking just the 13th time in NCAA history and the third time in SEC record books that a program has accomplished that feat.

