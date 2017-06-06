USC Track And Field Competes For National Titles

(Photo: GamecocksOnline, Custom)

COLUMBIA, SC - One last USC program is still competing this spring. The Gamecock track and field team is Eugene, Oregon this week for the NCAA Championships. They have 10 national qualifiers.

USC is will be strong in field events on the men's and women's side. 5 of their qualifiers will be in field events and 4 in track and one in the Decathlon.

Names to watch for are Tye Williams in the high jump. He set a new USC record this season. Josh Awotunde has been top 10 all season in the men's shot put and will be a contender to podium. On the women's side Natasha Dicks will be in the running for a medal in the women's triple jump as well.

Among one of the track hopefuls is Isaiah Moore who has posted impressive times in the men's 110 meter hurdles. He placed second in his heat at the NCAA Regionals in Lexington, Kentucky and will aim to podium as well.

Ncincilili Titi, is one of the top qualifiers in the 200 meter dash and he anchors the men's 4x100 relay, which is has also qualified for the national competition. The senior feels the team can finish in the top 25 which has been their goal all season.

"We have a definitely have a lot more people at NCAAs than last year and amongst those people there's a lot of people who can score individually and then those same individuals can still run the relays and try and get some more points. A lot of these individuals do more than one event so I think we have really good chance."

The national track and field championships begin today and conclude on Saturday.

