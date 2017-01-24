USC Track And Field Teams Ranked In The Top 25

File (Photo: WLTX)

COLUMBIA, SC - The USC basketball programs aren't the only South Carolina teams in the top 25 national rankings. On Monday in the first U.S. Track And Field Cross Country Coaches Association poll the South Carolina men are 19th and the women 24th.

The Gamecocks are two weeks into their indoor season and are off to a great start. They won 10 events at the Clemson Invitational to start the year and followed that up with repeat victories in the men's 60 meter hurdles and men's triple jump. Isaiah Moore and Michael Wamer clinched for those wins in consecutive weeks for the Gamecocks.

On the women's side they have three student-athletes in the top 10 of their respective events. Natasha Dicks ranks ninth in the triple jump. Transfer Rougui Sow, out of France, is 10th in long jump and Aliyah Abrams is 10th in the 400 meter dash.

USC is also ranked in the top five in the USTFCCCA Southeast Regional Rankings. The men's team is second overall and the women are fourth.

The Gamecocks will be on the road this weekend for the Razorback Invitational in Fayetteville, Ark this Friday and Saturday. Coverage begins at 2 pm ET on the SEC Network.

