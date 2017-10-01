USC Volleyball Takes Down Tennessee

(Photo: Cook, Joseph)

COLUMBIA, SC - Sunday afternoon the USC volleyball team took the court to host Tennessee for their Dig Pink match. The Gamecocks wore pink unis to support breast cancer research.

Frank Martin was in the house to watch the match and so was Jake Bentley and Corey Helms of the football team.

The two teams split the first two sets but in the third USC battled back from 8 point deficit to win 27-25. Mikayla Shields led the Gamecocks with 21 kills and 10 digs as USC claims the final set 25-17.

USC wins the match 3-1 over the Vols. It's their third straight win over Tennessee and that's USC's best streak against the Vols since the 2001-2002 season.

"Definitely took a team effort," Shields said you posted her posted a double-double. "You know there's not one thing that I can say that really turned it on but I think as a group we just really said you know what we're going to do this-one way or the other and we did so it was great."

Carolina improves to 2-1 in the SEC and get their 9th win of the season. The Gamecocks (9-6, 2-1 SEC) will host Georgia this Friday night.

