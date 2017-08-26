USC Volleyball Wins Invitational Title

(Photo: Cook, Joseph)

COLUMBIA, SC - Saturday night the Gamecocks faced the North Florida Ospreys for the Gamecock Invitational Championship in front of a wonderful crowd at the Carolina Volleyball Center.

In the second set USC came back from a three point deficit behind the play of Courtney Furlong who nailed one of her team high 10 kills during the rally. Then Mikayla Shields, the southpaw, closes out the set with the kill from mid court to give the Gamecocks the 25-22 win. USC outscored the visitors 6-1 to down the stretch of that stretch.

In the third set it was all USC. Mikayla Robinson rips one down the line as the Gamecocks led by double digits and they cruise 25-17.

USC sweeps North Florida (25-19, 25-22, 25-17) and captures the Invitational Title. The Gamecocks never gave up a set this weekend as they swept Mercer, Troy and North Florida.

Sophomore setter Courtney Koehler was named Gamecock Invitational MVP for USC.

"I saw some extreme athleticism, some passion, discipline, they have so much competing and playing together. This is a very very special group-the best group of talent we've put together in my seven years here. I think we're going to do really good things this year. I think everybody needs to come out and check us out in person," Swanson said.

The head coach also emphasized that is highly talented team still has some work to do but the potential and the future for this team is very bright.

"We've been recruiting pretty hard and the last couple of classes we've gotten to add to our already very good experienced players is pretty elite. We have a lot of the finer points too. We have great setting, ball control, our serve and toss, we're doing everything pretty well and I couldn't be more proud and I hope we keep it going. We can still get better."

The Gamecocks return to the volleyball court next Friday night in Durham, NC for the Duke Invitational.

© 2017 WLTX-TV