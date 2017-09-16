UPDATE: USC's Deebo Samuel Says He Didn't Break Leg

(Photo: USA TODAY Sports Images)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - South Carolina wide receiver Deebo Samuel says he did not break his leg and will return this season, contradicting a report from his coach earlier in the night.

The Twitter account that has put out information for years about Samuel, "Uno_Captain," tweeted out "Thank y'all for the support...it's not a broken leg low ankle fracture we will be back in 5-6 weeks."

Thank all y'all for the support...... it's is not a broken leg low ankle fracture we will be back in 5-6 weeks #GoGamecocks❤️ — UnoCaptain‼️❌ (@Uno_Captain) September 17, 2017

Moments after Saturday's 23-13 loss to Kentucky, USC Head Coach Will Muschamp told a room full of reporters that Samuel had broken his leg and was lost for the season.

At the time, everyone seemed to agree that was the case, as both Muschamp and quarterback Jake Bentley addressed the need for other players to step up, and how it was a huge loss.

When asked about the tweet by News19, a member of USC's media staff would only confirm that the tweet was sent out.

Any final word on Samuel's status would come from Muschamp. He'll next speak to reporters during a regularly scheduled teleconference Sunday afternoon.

Samuel went down with the injury in the third quarter. He was later seen leaving the field.

However, he was able to walk off the field, and was putting weight on both of his legs.

Samuel scored his sixth touchdown of the year in the first quarter in the Kentucky game. He finished with five catches for 122 yards.

So far this year, Samuel has 15 rec, 250 yards, 3 TDs, 30 rush yards and a rush TD, along with 194 return yards and two touchdowns.

