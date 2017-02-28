USC Wins Home Run Derby Type Game Over App State

(Photo: Mark J. Rebilas, Mark J. Rebilas)

COLUMBIA, SC - The Gamecock baseball team took on Appalachian State on Tuesday night and USC had some wonderful swings.

Chris Cullen blasted a three run homer in the bottom of the second inning to give the Gamecocks a 3-0 lead.

But App State would answer with a three run home run of their own. Matt Vernon went yard for the three run shot which ties the game.

Then USC's Jacob Olson would get into the act with a solo home run. The sophomore outfielder had not one but two home runs in the game. There were five total home runs between the squads.

Tyler Johnson fanned five batters in two innings of relief and notched the save as USC wins goes on to 8-4. South Carolina heads to Clemson to play the Tigers this Friday night at 6:30 pm.

