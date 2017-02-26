USC Wins Series But Drops Finale To Raiders

File (Photo: WLTX, AP, WLTX)

COLUMBIA, SC - The Gamecock baseball team hosting Wright State for the final game of their three game series at Founders Park on Sunday and they ran into a hot pitcher in Wright State's Danny Sexton. He tossed 4 strikeouts in 7 innings for the Raiders with no earned.

Jonah Bride got USC on the board in the second inning with a base hit. LT Tolbert would plate the score for USC to give them a 1-0 lead.

But Matt Morrow had a day for the Raiders. He hit a two run homer in the third to give Wright State a 2-1 lead. He had 4 rbis.

That would be enough as USC falls to Wright State in a 5-1 decision.

"Pitching wasn't an issue. Their pitching to our hitters was the difference in the game. I think their hitters battled a little bit better than our hitters and they produced some more run scoring opportunities that our guys did," USC head coach Chad Holbrook said.

Holbrook was ejected from the game after arguing an out call. He fired up the home fans but his team couldn't feed off his energy and as they couldn't manufacture runs. Holbrook was mum about the ejection after the game but is looking for more offense from his team going forward.

"You know you look at line and I think we had 8 hits and they had 8 hits but I think their at bats were tad bit more competitive than ours and that was the disappointing part for me. I think we have the makings to be a really really good offensive team we just have to play better."

The Gamecocks did win the series 2-1 over the Raiders and are now 5-3 on the year. They'll play Appalachian State on Tuesday at 4 pm at Founders Park.

(© 2017 WLTX)