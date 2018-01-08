USC Women Drop To 9th In AP Poll

South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Dawn Staley directs South Carolina Gamecocks guard Doniyah Cliney (4) against the Western Carolina Lady Catamounts in the second half at Colonial Life Arena. (Photo: Jeff Blake)

By DOUG FEINBERG

AP Basketball Writer



NEW YORK (AP) - Rutgers is back in The Associated Press women's basketball poll for the first time since 2015.



The Scarlet Knights jumped into the AP Top 25 on Monday at No. 21, riding an 11-game winning streak. Rutgers (15-2) was last ranked on March 2, 2015.



UConn remains a unanimous choice from the 32-member national media panel after cruised to two easy victories last week. The Huskies were followed in the rankings by Notre Dame, Louisville, Mississippi State and Baylor. Louisville hosts the Irish on Thursday.



South Carolina dropped from fourth to ninth after losing at Missouri on Sunday while the Tigers moved up three spots to 12th. It's the Gamecocks' worst ranking since Jan. 20, 2014.



Tennessee, Texas and Oregon are in front of the Gamecocks while Ohio State rounds out the top 10.



Green Bay also re-entered the poll this week at No. 25. Stanford and Villanova dropped out.



Other tidbits from the poll:



BIG TEN REVIVAL: With Rutgers' return, the Big Ten has five teams in the Top 25 for the first time since Nov. 23, 2015. Ohio State is 10th, Maryland 11th, Iowa tied for 18th, Rutgers 21st and Michigan 23rd.



MIGHTY DUCKS: After sweeping Southern California and UCLA, Oregon has moved up a spot to eighth, which is the Ducks' highest ranking ever. The Ducks had been as high as ninth in 1982 and again this season.



___



See the full poll: https://collegebasketball.ap.org/ap-womens-basketball-poll-week-10-4



___

© 2018 Associated Press