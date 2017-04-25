USC Women Get Standing Ovation from Lawmakers

(Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - The University of South Carolina women's basketball team got hero's welcome from state lawmakers Tuesday as the state paid tribute to them for winning the national championship.

A joint session of the House and Senate convened for the special honor.

The team was escorted into the chamber by local lawmakers, and as they came through the door, the entire legislative body stood and applauded for about two minutes.

Rep. Todd Rutherford of Richland County then introduced the team, and ticked off all of their accomplishments.

Head Coach Dawn Staley (still wearing her 'netlace') told the group how good it was to see the support of the entire state during their title run. But she said she was also pleased to know that the team's long-term strategy to accomplish their goals with no shortcuts or underhanded moves paid off.

"Doing the right thing is always right," Staley said.

The Gamecocks women's basketball team capped a historic run with the title that included their fourth straight SEC regular season title and a their third consecutive SEC tournament championship. The national title is the first for either the men or women's team.

