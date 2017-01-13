USC Women's Hoops: Dawn Staley On A'ja Wilson And LSU Matchup
After an ankle injury against Florida the South Carolina Gamecocks will see if star forward A'ja Wilson will be ready for Sunday's SEC road game at LSU. Dawn Staley gives an update on her condition and what the Gamecocks will need to do against the Tigers
wltx 12:36 AM. EST January 14, 2017
