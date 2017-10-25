USC to Get Championshp Rings During the Football Game

(Photo: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - The South Carolina women's basketball team will get their national championship rings during halftime of this weekend's USC-Vanderbilt football game.

It will the cap of a day of events praising the team that won the school's first title in basketball back in April.

It all begins at 2 p.m. when the team will be signing autographs at the Gamecock Village tailgating area near Williams-Brice Stadium.

People can also register to receive information about the upcoming release by the SC Department of Motor Vehicles of a license plate honoring the program's first NCAA title.

At the game, members of the team will be honored as the celebrity starters for the game, and head coach Dawn Staley will be recognized between the first and second quarters as well.

Then at halftime, the team will come onto the field to get their rings during a special ceremony. Three of the Gamecocks who are now in the WNBA--Alaina Coates, Kaela Davis, and Allisha Gray--are expected to be their too.

USC plays an exhibition game against Coker on November 3 at the Colonial Life Arena. They begin the defense of their title a week later against Alabama State on November 10 at 7 p.m., also at home.

