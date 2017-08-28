USC Women To Play In Florida Tournament

USC head women's basketball coach Dawn Staley will lead the Gamecocks against Clemson Thursday night.

COLUMBIA, SC - Dawn Staley and the Gamecocks will be down in Florida this season. USC will be in the Gulf Coast Showcase tournament in late November.

Along with the defending national champions in USC, NCAA tournament teams from last season like Notre Dame, who made to the Elite 8 and USF are also in the eight team field. Each team will play three games during Gulf Coast Showcase weekend.

USC opens the tournament against Rutgers on November 24th in Naples, Florida.

For more info go here-http://www.gamecocksonline.com/sports/w-baskbl/spec-rel/082517aaa.html

