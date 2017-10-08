USC Women Win 10th Straight Soccer Match

Bianca Galassini celebrates with her Gamecock teammates after scoring against Arkansas. (Photo: Cook, Joseph, Custom)

FAYETTEVILLE, ARK - The USC women's soccer team, ranked number 3 in the country, took on the Razorbacks Sunday evening in Arkansas. The Gamecocks looking to get a big win over Arkansas like the football team and they did.

With five about minutes left in the first half USC scored twice. Savannah McCaskill scored at the 40th minute to break the scoreless tie. It's here fifth goal of the year.

Shortly after that goal, two minutes in fact, freshman Bianca Galassini gets in the mix and scores after the assist from Luciana Zulu. In short time USC goes up 2-0 at halftime.

Mikayala Krzeczowski makes a huge point blank save in the second half to stop Arkansas. She gets her 9th shutout of the year.

The Gamecocks win 2-0. It's their fifth straight shutout and their 10th win a row. USC is now 12-1 and 6-0 in the SEC. They host Vanderbilt next Sunday.

