USC Women Will Head Straight to Dallas

Dawn Staley holds the nets after cutting them down following the team's win over Florida State. (Photo: WLTX)

Stockton, CA (WLTX) - South Carolina women's basketball team won't be flying back to Columbia after punching their ticket to the Final Four.

Nope. Instead, they're headed straight to the site of the women's Final Four: Dallas, Texas.

The team announced after the game they wouldn't make the trip back home, and that's understandable. The Gamecocks have a quick turnaround. After winning Monday night's game all the way out in Stockton, California, they have to then be ready to play at 7:30 on Friday night in Texas. Backtracking to Columbia would eat into their rest and preparation time.

Gamecocks fans, of course, know that the men were able to return from Sunday, but they had the benefit of more time. Their game was this past Sunday, and they don't play again until Sunday night.

