USC Women's Basketball Fans Hold Send Off Pep Rally

(Photo: Cook, Joseph)

GREENVILLE, SC -

Gamecock Nation showed to the South Carolina women's basketball team's hotel this morning to cheer on the Gamecocks before their SEC tournament opener.

Fans traveled from as far as Orlando to watch the team this week. They formed a line for the players to walk through and fans to interact with players and coaches as they boarded the team bus.

People were excited that the SEC tournament is in Greenville and that should make South Carolina's tournament games feel like home games at Colonial Life Arena.

(© 2017 WLTX)