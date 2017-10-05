USC Women's Basketball Reveals Theme for 2017-18 Season

(Photo: USC Women's Basketball Video Still)

COLUMBIA, SC (WLTX) - The South Carolina women’s basketball team revealed it theme for the 2017-18 season Thursday on social media.

A hallmark of her program since arriving in Columbia, head coach Dawn Staley develops a season theme each year to foster the connection between the team and its fans.

"We Are" will be the team's theme for 2017-18.

"This season’s theme is one that can illustrate the varied talents and goals of the program as it sees itself reflected in its fans," says USC Athletics.

Look for various “We Are” statements to highlight some of their core traits throughout the season. The team hopes fans will also share their “We Are” statements to show the connection between fans and the team and the shared qualities that have helped the program achieve success.

In keeping with the their strong presence on social media and engagement with fans, the team teased the theme leading up to the announcement.

Wednesday, the team posted a video of speed painter Jared Emerson speed painting a new team graphic.

Thursday morning, the team posted a GIF of the image.

Know our #Gamecocks fans are ready to know what this means! We'll share later this morning. Until then ...who has a guess? @dawnstaley pic.twitter.com/xCWqyyuAtL — GamecockWBB (@GamecockWBB) October 5, 2017

Finally, the team posted a video announcement featuring basketball analyst LaChina Robinson, ESPN sports broadcaster Holly Rowe, USC president Harris Pasides and first lady Patricia Moore-Pastides, USC Athletics director Ray Tanner, USC head football coach Will Muschamp and WNBA 2017 Rookie of the Year Allisha Gray.

The reigning national champion Gamecocks return two starters – A’ja Wilson and Tyasha Harris – among their six letter winners, in addition to welcoming junior transfer Alexis Jennings back to the court this season. South Carolina seniors Wilson and Bianca Cuevas-Moore will look to guide a team that includes just one other player with more than one year of experience under Staley’s leadership – junior Doniyah Cliney.

Three-time All-American Wilson anchors a frontcourt that will include Jennings and freshmen Lele Grissett and LaDazhia Williams. In addition to Cuevas-Moore, sophomore point guard Harris will be among the mentors for a youthful guard corps.

Staley has added some experience with senior transfer Lindsey Spann (Penn State), and sophomore Mikiah Herbert Harrigan will look to build on a successful 2017 postseason and diversify her game to help the Gamecocks vie for their fifth-straight SEC regular-season title.

Fans interested in buying season tickets for the Gamecocks’ 2017-18 season can order either online at GamecocksOnline.com or by calling the South Carolina Athletics Ticket Office at 1-800-4SC-FANS (472-3267). Prices start as low as $35 for general admission season tickets.

