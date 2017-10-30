USC Women's Soccer Team Has Goal In Mind For SEC Tournament

(Photo: Cook, Joseph)

COLUMBIA, SC - The back to back SEC regular season champions in women's soccer headed to their conference tournament on Monday.

The Gamecocks (9-0-1 SEC record) come in as the number one seed and are armed with some of the top players in the conference.

Senior captain and Irmo alum Savannah McCaskill, who is the SEC Offensive Player Of The Year for the second time, says this team has some unfinished business this week.

"We all really want to win it. The seniors haven't made it past the semifinals since we've been here and we just kind of want to go in with nothing to lose and play our best and hopefully make into Sunday and win it all."

The Gamecocks open the SEC tournament against Arkansas Tuesday night at 6pm in Orange Beach, Alabama.

© 2017 WLTX-TV