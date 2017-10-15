USC Womens' Soccer Wins 11th Straight Match

(Photo: Cook, Joseph)

COLUMBIA, SC - Sunday the USC women's soccer team, the number three team in the country, hosted Vanderbilt at Stone Stadium for their Pink Out game to raise awareness for breast cancer.

South Carolina didn't want this one to be debatable and they made sure of it quickly. Senior Savannah McCaskill got things started with a beautiful shot from about 10 yards outside of the box. The shot had distance, touch and enough spin on it for the score. Her third goal of the year gives USC a 1-0 lead just 6 minutes into the match.

Then McCaskill was in a giving mood. Just two minutes later McCaskill sets up Elexa Bahr who gets the pass and beats two Vanderbilt defenders and kicks a close shot on the right side and the sophomore puts it home.

The Gamecocks score two goals in the first eight minutes of the match and they go on to defeat Vanderbilt 3-0.

It's the 11th win in a row for USC (13-1, 7-0 SEC) who remains perfect at home and in SEC play. They have three matches left in the regular season. They travel to Mizzou on Thursday.

