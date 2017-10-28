USC Women's Team Gets Their Championship Rings

(Photo: Cook, Joseph)

COLUMBIA, SC - During the the South Carolina and Vanderbilt football game time was taken out to recognize the national champions of women's college basketball as the South Carolina Gamecocks received their championship rings.

It's been 210 days since USC beat Mississippi State for the program's first national title and now they have mementos for a lifetime.

Players like Dutch Fork product and Chicago Sky center Alaina Coates, Dallas Wings guards Kaela Davis and Allisha Gray and USC staff were back to receive their rings today. For the Gamecocks this ring ceremony was the ultimate culmination of an all-time run for the Gamecocks.

"It was amazing," senior forward and Heathwood Hall product A'ja Wilson said. "Allisha (Gray) and I were kind of talking about it like, is it going to hit us? Is it finally going to hit us? But I think it finally hit me. Just seeing it finally, all your hard work come into one huge ring. I'm glad I finally have the ring so I'm super excited."

Head coach Dawn Staley already saw the rings a couple of week ago but she wanted her team to see it for the first time at the ceremony.

"I wanted them to experience it in this moment and I knew it wouldn't disappoint at all. But to see the tears in their eyes and see them kind of rejoice on a dream that they've, you know a dream they've had for a long time and to see some hardware to go with it is quite incredible. "

Staley added that the Gamecocks will continue to reflect and there's one more monumental thing they will do to cement last year's national championship-raising the banner in Colonial Life Arena.

USC will host Coker for exhibition next Friday night.

© 2017 WLTX-TV