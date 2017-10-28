USC Women's Team Gets Their Championship Rings

Head coach Dawn Staley already saw the rings a couple of week ago but she wanted her team to see it for the first time at the ceremony.
"I wanted them to experience it in this moment and I knew it wouldn't disappoint at all. But to see the tears in their eyes and see them kind of rejoice on a dream that they've, you know a dream they've had for a long time and to see some hardware to go with it is quite incredible. "
Staley added that the Gamecocks will continue to reflect and there's one more monumental thing they will do to cement last year's national championship-raising the banner in Colonial Life Arena.
USC will host Coker for exhibition next Friday night.
© 2017 WLTX-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs