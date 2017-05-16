USC Women's Tennis Wants More Than Sweet 16

(Photo: Cook, Joseph)

COLUMBIA, SC - The South Carolina women's team has already reached the mountain top. Their goal was to make the Sweet Sixteen of the NCAA tournament. It's their first Sweet Sixteen appearance since 2009 and 7th overall as a program. They've done that but now it's time to play again and even surpass their goal.

"It's finally here and I feel like we've put in a ton of good work so we're all ready and really excited and can do big things in Athens, Georgia so we're ready," USC senior Brigit Folland said.

The No.14 Gamecocks will face No.2 Ohio State this Friday in Athens, Ga. USC is 2-2 all time against the Buckeyes.

Freshman Mia Horvit provided the clinching point to vault USC into the Sweet Sixteen as they defeated Texas 4-3. She's is ranked 47th to lead USC and she may have for clinchers left in her.

"All the players have talked about clinching and I was actually waiting for my experience to have that moment. After the match was over I was kind of in shock that I actually clinched. But other than that it's the first one to come and many more to come so I can't wait for that," Horvit said.

For head coach Kevin Epley he feels the going further in the NCAA tournament will take a matter of focus and not let the stage get to his team.

"Anytime you get to a new level it's going to be a new experience for a lot of them. The key is going to be to diminish that. It's really going to be to focus on the things that we do well, realize that you don't have to overplay in these scenarios. Your regular stuff is good enough. What we did got us here and what we do will get us further. You got focus on the mission and do what we do well.

Junior Hadley Berg and sophomore teammate Paige Cline will represent in doubles competition while Ingrid Gamarra Martins will so be singles competition.

USC starts play against Ohio State this Friday at noon at the Dan Magill Tennis Complex in Athens, Ga.

© 2017 WLTX-TV