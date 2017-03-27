USC's A'ja Wilson Does Dance Routine After the Win

A'ja Wilson (Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - USC's A'ja Wilson is a great basketball player--there's no doubt about that.

She's the reigning SEC Player of the Year and a First-Team All-American.

But while she has great moves on the court, she's not bad at dancing.

Wilson did spontaneous dance routine moments after the team won their game against Florida State. You can see what she did in the video above.

