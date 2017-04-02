USC's Alaina Coates Calls Out 'Unprofessionalism' About Her Status

Alaina Coates (Photo: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - South Carolina center Alaina Coates took to Twitter just moments before the start of Sunday night's women's championship game to clear things up about why she's not with the team.

TV commentators had questioned before the game why the senior didn't travel with the rest of her teammates to the women's Final Four in Dallas, Texas.

'I know I'm supposed to wait until the season is over but this needs to be addressed," Coates wrote on Twitter. "I can't travel because the medical staff said so."

"This unprofessionalism is ridiculous." she went on to say.

Coates was lost for the season after suffering a severe ankle injury during the SEC Tournament last month. Staley had said the previous day that the medical staff had determined Coates shouldn't travel because it may cause further injury

