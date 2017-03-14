USC's Alaina Coates Out for the Entire NCAA Tournament

Alaina Coates (Photo: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - South Carolina Gamecocks star center Alaina Coates is out for the entire NCAA Tournament, the school confirmed Tuesday.

Coates, a senior, injured her ankle last month, and has been trying to recover since. During last week's SEC Tournament, she played in one game, but then sat for the rest of the tournament.

She'd previously been listed as day-to-day.

Coates was recently named to the All-SEC Team.

Coates is fourth in the nation in field goal percentage (.670), seventh in rebounds (10.7 rpg) and 17th in double-doubles (15). Her 12.9 points per game is 22nd in the SEC as she averaged a double-double overall, in SEC play (12.7 ppg/11.1 rpg) and against ranked opponents (11.8 ppg/11.4 rpg).

USC begins their NCAA title run Friday against UNC Asheville here at home.

Coates grew up in Irmo, and graduated from Dutch Fork High.

© 2017 WLTX-TV