USC's Allisha Gray Gets Player Of The Week Award

(Photo: Cook, Joseph)

COLUMBIA,SC - Allisha Gray's breakout second half against and No.4 Mississippi State and solid game against Ole Miss earns her the SEC Co-Player Of The Week award for South Carolina.

In two wins this past week Gray averaged 14 points, 6 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game.

Her standout performance was Monday against the fourth ranked Mississippi State Bulldogs. Gray exploded for 16 points in the second half finishing with 17 points and 7 rebounds to help USC win 64-61.

Against Ole Miss the North Carolina transfer put up 11 points and grabbed five rebounds in 30 minutes in South Carolina's 65-46 win over the Rebels.

Gray leads USC with 49 assists and is the third leading scorer with 13.4 points per game.

Gray and the Gamecocks will travel to Athens. Ga to take on Georgia this Thursday night.

(© 2017 WLTX)