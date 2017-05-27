USC's Armand Woodley Shines At NCAA Regionals

(Photo: Gamecocks Online, Custom)

COLUMBIA, SC - The Gamecocks are in Lexington, Kentucky this weekend for the NCAA Track and Field Regionals.

Track and Field athlete Armand Woodley has been a major story coming out of the tournament.

The Sophomore cleared 17 feet, two and three quarter inches on his final attempt to earn a spot in the National Championships. He also set a new personal record and set the sixth best all-time mark in South Carolina history. South Carolina Head Coach Curtis Frye was very pleased with his sophomore athlete.

"He's showing that he can go to a bigger bar and make bigger bars so we're excited Coach Brown feels like he's come a long ways and we're glad he's coming along at this time of the year. And making it to the national championship-you know that's one we coach up."

Woodley is a Media arts major from Orlando, Florida. He is also a walk on that did not know how to pole vault when he first arrived to USC. Coach Frye says that Woodley is a tremendous student that loves his school.

"He comes to school at Carolina and now at the NCAA Championship as a sophomore in college as a walk on for the University of South Carolina." Frye said. "Those are important things, that we have kids that love our school, love our staff and then put in the hard work to advance to the NCAA Championship."

Williams will compete in the National championships on June 7th in Eugene Oregon.

