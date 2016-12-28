USC's Best Game Will Be Required For Birmingham Bowl Win

South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Will Muschamp greets students after the game against the East Carolina Pirates at Williams-Brice Stadium. South Carolina wins 20-15 over ECU. (Photo: Jim Dedmon, Jim Dedmon)

BIRMINGHAM, AL - South Carolina was able to turnaround their season after a 2-4 start and now face perhaps their toughest opponent, outside of Clemson, for Thursday's Birmingham Bowl.

USC will go up against the American Athletic Champion South Florida Bulls. They have a high scoring offense that features a true dual-threat quarterback in AAC Offensive Player of the Year Quinton Flowers. USC head coach Will Muschamp even recruited Flowers out of high school in Miami and know faces his former recruit.

The good thing is that the Gamecocks have played opponents with a similar kind of offensive attack. USF has spread read-option looks to create space for Flowers and Marlon Mack who are 1,000 yard rushers for the Bulls. Think of the Bulls as East Carolina and Western Carolina on steroids.

USF has scored over 30 points and every game this season and are riding a three game winning streak coming into Legion Field.

But South Carolina is un-bothered. The defense has limited high scoring opponents for much of the year. For example, hey held East Carolina and then No.9 Texas A&M to a season low in points scored when they played the Gamecocks in Williams-Brice Stadium. Both of those teams averaged over 30 points per game coming into those matchups.

Darius English, the second team All-SEC pick at defensive end, should add to his nine sacks. A healthy secondary with Jamarcus King, Chris Lammons, Rashard Fenton and DJ Smith should be able to handle USF's receivers.

Upfront Taylor Stallworth, Marqueavius Lewis, Jonathan Walton and Ulric Jones will be busy. They'll be chasing Flowers and Mack Brown around but if they close running lanes quickly and tackle like they've been coached to do they'll be able to slow down USF's powerful running attack which has chewed up 320 yards on the ground in five of their last seven outings.

Now USC also has the offense to back up their defense. But they'll need to do their share of scoring too.

"We got to be able to move the football and move the chains and whether that's throwing it or running it we need to be effective offensively. We need to score some points in this ball game," Muschamp said. "How we plan on going about doing that we'll find that out tomorrow."

Sophomore tight end Hayden Hurst who is second on the team in catches (42) and receiving yards (530) also said that execution and will be the key for the South Carolina offense.

"I think for us the biggest thing is trusting coach's game plan. I mean we get out there and execute the stuff that we've been practicing all month we got a good shot."

South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Jake Bentley (4) passes against the Massachusetts Minutemen in the second half at Williams-Brice Stadium. (Photo: Jeff Blake, Jeff Blake)

Along with improving the performance at the line of scrimmage during bowl practices they also have confidence in freshman Jake Bentley who will be making his bowl season debut.

"I think he's had a really good bowl prep. To see [him] making better decisions at the quarterback position is huge for [him] to get those reps," Muschamp said.

"Being 19 years old it's kind of impressive with what he's done. You never see the kid get wide-eyed or anything like that. The way that he carries himself is every impressive for his age," Hurst added.

Special teams points would be extra gravy as well. USC has returned two kicks for touchdowns this season and kicker Elliott Fry is the all-time leading scorer in Gamecock history. He has a clutch kick under his belt this year. He launched the game winner against Vanderbilt in the season opener. If it ends being close South Carolina will have the edge with Fry's boot.

This year's Birmingham Bowl will be significant for the USC senior class and the underclassmen. Not only can they go out on top with their 7th win of the year, if they are to win but they can tie the nation's longest bowl game winning streak (5 wins) and create tons of momentum going into their second season under Muschamp.

"It means a lot us," USC senior linebacker TJ Holloman said. "For our legacy as players to this university, we helped lay the foundation. We've been here for four, some of us five years and to go out with a victory will be a very sweet ending for us."

The Birmingham Bowl starts at 1 pm CT, 2 pm ET and will air on ESPN.