USC's Bianca Cuevas-Moore Up For National Award

COLUMBIA, SC - In college hoops point guard Bianca Cuevas-Moore of the USC women's basketball team is getting some national attention. Today she was named to the Nancy Leiberman Award watch list. The award recognizes the top point guard in the country.

The senior guard averaged almost 10 points per game in SEC play and was one of the league's best three point shooters last season. She is known being the top option off the bench for Dawn Staley.

The Bronx, New York native is one of 20 guards on the watch list. The semifinalist will be announced in February.

Cuevas-Moore and the Gamecocks start their season at home on Friday night against Alabama State.

