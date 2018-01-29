USC's Carlos Cortes Earns Preseason All-American Honors

COLUMBIA, SC - USC's key returning player is being recognized nationally before the start of the 2018 baseball season for the Gamecocks.
Sophomore outfielder Carlos Cortes has been named to the Preseason All-American third team by Baseball America today.
As a rookie for USC Cortes led Carolina with 12 home runs and 41 rbis. The Florida native was also an All-SEC freshmen team selection and Cortes earned All-SEC tournament honors in 2017.
Baseball America has rated the outfielder as a top 40 collegiate prospect for the MLB draft.
