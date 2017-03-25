USC's Chris Silva Excelling In Tri-State Return

Mar 19, 2017; Greenville, SC, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks forward Chris Silva (30) reacts after making a basket and being fouled during the second half against the Duke Blue Devils in the second round of the 2017 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Bob Donnan, Bob Donnan)

NEW YORK - Just a 45 minute drive from Madison Square Garden is the place where South Carolina's Chris Silva drew the attention of Frank Martin at Roselle Catholic in New Jersey.

As a junior at Roselle he averaged close to a double double and a little over two blocks. His game has grown a lot from those days in New Jersey to now where South Carolina is one win away from advancing to the first ever Final Four in school history.

Silva hails from Gabon and left his family to pursue a career in basketball and the sacrifice is paying off.

"It's been incredible. Going where I came from in Gabon, to Roselle Catholic, now here. I mean that's a lot of places, a lot of people that I've met during the process. I'm just enjoying the process," Silva said.

While Philadelphia's Joel Embid has coined the phrase "Trust The Process", Silva is clearly enjoying his.

South Carolina is playing their best basketball at the right time. When Silva, their junior forward, is on the floor they are a different team. Silva is an x-factor for the Gamecocks and he's figured things out in the NCAA tournament for the Gamecocks.

Mar 19, 2017; Greenville, SC, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks forward Chris Silva (30) dunks the ball against Duke Blue Devils guard Frank Jackson (15) during the second half in the second round of the 2017 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jeremy Brevard, Jeremy Brevard)

So far Silva is averaging 13 points and 7.3 rebounds in USC's first three games of the NCAA tournament. He scored a career high 17 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for a double double in USC's 88-81 win over Duke to advance to the Sweet 16.

Silva is no doubt a good post player. He can block shots, rebound, can finish in the post area and hit a mid-range jumper or two. The knock on the 6'9" 223 pound forward is that he stays in foul trouble. He's been saddled with early foul trouble or picking up a few in a short time all year.

This last month or so Silva has been able to stay on the floor for the Gamecocks and it's opened up opportunities for PJ Dozier, Sindarius Thornwell and others to score and make plays.

When the Libreville, Gabon native blocks or alters shot or goes up first to grab a defensive rebound he allows the USC guards to get in transition where USC has had success during their NCAA tournament run. His post presence offensively focuses the opponents defense to collapse long enough for his teammates to hit an open shot if he's not scoring.

The plus side of Silva's game is that he shoot free throws very well. He's only missed two out of 17 attempts during this NCAA run. He's second on the team behind Thornwell shooting just under 75 percent.

The longer Silva is able to give USC a lot minutes the more production they receive out his play which turns this team into another animal.

Sunday the Gamecocks will face a Florida Gator team that has shuffled their lineup in the front court following the ACL injury suffered by John Egbuno. Egbuno was second in rebounds and blocks but with him out Kevarrius Hayes and Gorjok Gak will try to slow Silva down.

South Carolina Gamecocks forward Chris Silva (30) handles the ball against Duke Blue Devils guard Matt Jones (13) during the first half in the second round of the 2017 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Bob Donnan, Bob Donnan)

But if Silva continue to establish himself as the best post player and flipped the script causing Florida's post players to get into foul trouble then the Gamecocks will be in position for a Final Four berth.

"It's great feeling to be here and to keep winning," Silva said following USC's Sweet 16 win over Baylor on Friday night. "We're not done yet. We don't want to just be here. We're hungry. We want to keep winning."

Silva is displaying his game on the biggest stage near the school that help groom the player everyone is watching now.

