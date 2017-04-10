USC's Coates, Gray Likely to be 1st Round Picks

(Right to Left) Kaela Davis, Alaina Coates, and Allisha Gray may be selected in the first round of Thursday's WNBA Draft. (Photo: USA Today Sports Images)

(WLTX) -- As Sunday's South Carolina Gamecocks' championship celebration wrapped up, a few players are turning their attention to the WNBA Draft on Thursday.

Several WNBA Mock Drafts have Alaina Coates, Allisha Gray, and Kaela Davis being selected in the first round of Thursday's draft. All three have been invited to be in attendance at the draft.

Coates finished her career as the program's all-time leader in career field goal percentage and defensive rebounds. The Irmo native and Dutch Fork graduate played in 28 games this season, averaging 12.9 points per game and 10.7 rebounds per game. She missed the Gamecocks championship run as she recovered from an ankle injury. Coates is expected to be a top-5 pick in the draft.

Gray is expected to join Coates as a top-5 pick. Gray transferred from North Carolina and played just one season with the Gamecocks. Gray scored at least 10 points in 29 of the Gamecocks' 37 games this season. She averaged 13.2 points per game and 5 rebounds per game.

This season was Davis' only one with the Gamecocks after transferring from Georgia Tech. She was pivotal in the Gamecocks run to a title, including being named the Stockton Regional's Most Outstanding Player. The daughter of former NBA player Antonio Davis, she played in 37 games, averaging 12.7 points per game. Davis is likely to be selected at the end of the first round, or early in the second round.

Coates, Gray, and Davis are looking to join Aleighsa Welch and Tiffany Mitchell as Gamecocks coached by Dawn Staley to be selected in the WNBA Draft.

Washington guard Kelsey Plum is expected to be the first player taken in Thursday's draft.

The WNBA Draft is Thursday at 7 p.m. The first round airs on ESPN2, second and third rounds air on ESPNU.

Information from University of South Carolina Sports Information and the WNBA was used in this story.

