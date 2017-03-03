USC's Coates Won't Play Against Georgia, Uncertain for Weekend

Alaina Coates (Photo: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - South Carolina star center Alaina Coates won't be on the court Friday for her team's game against Georgia in the SEC Tournament.

The team said Coates received treatment this morning for her injured ankle, but she's not ready to go against the Bulldogs. Her status is listed as "day-to-day," so it's unclear if she would be ready for any possible games on Saturday or Sunday.

Can't wait to see our Big Girl @Aye_itslaylay soon! Got her extra treatment in this am and is ready to bring that ⚡️⚡️ on bench! #Gamecocks — GamecockWBB (@GamecockWBB) March 3, 2017

Coates is averaging 13.4 points and 11.1 rebounds this season. The senior is a four-time All-SEC pick and two-time All-Defensive team member.

She ranks third in the country in field goal percentage.

