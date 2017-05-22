USC's Cortes Named To SEC Freshmen Team

(Photo: GamecocksOnline/SEC)

COLUMBIA, SC - One of the bright spots for the South Carolina baseball team was recognized by the conference today.

Freshman outfielder Carlos Cortes was named to the SEC All-Freshman team.

The rookie out of Ovieda, Florida, posted an impressive state line in his first year. Cortes hit .292, 9 doubles, a triple, 9 home runs and 33 rbis and 22 runs scored. He also led the Gamecocks during conference play in batting average at .327.

Cortes was top 10 in the SEC in slugging percentage and home runs. He was also top 15 in the conference for rbis.

Cortes was the lone Gamecock to receive conference accolades.

South Carolina plays Vanderbilt for their SEC tournament opener at 10:30 am ET Tuesday morning in Hoover, Alabama.

